George Kaiser Family Foundation Sells 29,364 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,364 shares during the period. Masonite International makes up 0.1% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.89.

Insider Transactions at Masonite International

In related news, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $51,503.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,985.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $34,075.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,834.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $51,503.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,985.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 741 shares of company stock valued at $96,374. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masonite International Price Performance

DOOR remained flat at $132.84 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.65. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $76.87 and a twelve month high of $132.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $668.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.38 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Company Profile



Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

Further Reading

