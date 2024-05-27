George Kaiser Family Foundation Decreases Stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

George Kaiser Family Foundation lowered its holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,016 shares during the period. Intapp accounts for 0.4% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Intapp were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Intapp by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Intapp by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,054,000 after acquiring an additional 708,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Stock Down 1.1 %

Intapp stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.18. 906,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,990. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average is $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In other news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $47,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,047 shares in the company, valued at $911,494.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $155,781.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $47,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,494.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,080,724 shares of company stock worth $256,931,601 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

