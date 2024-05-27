Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

GNTX has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.83.

Gentex Price Performance

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $34.36 on Thursday. Gentex has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.38 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Gentex’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

