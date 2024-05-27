General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $351,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 50.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.0% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price target on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

General Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

General Electric stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,500,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,598,278. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $183.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 12 month low of $79.76 and a 12 month high of $170.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

