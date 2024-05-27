General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in General Electric by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,588,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,170,551,000 after purchasing an additional 410,061 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,193,159,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Electric by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,955,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $990,032,000 after buying an additional 434,736 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,058,000 after buying an additional 1,873,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in General Electric by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,184,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $534,123,000 after acquiring an additional 318,245 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.33. 5,500,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,598,278. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.03. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $79.76 and a fifty-two week high of $170.80. The firm has a market cap of $183.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Electric

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.