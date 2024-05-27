GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target Raised to $176.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $163.00 to $176.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GEV has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.90.

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $177.43 on Thursday. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $177.77.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $10,256,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $367,474,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $20,854,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

