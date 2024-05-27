Freemont Capital Pte Ltd Has $1.41 Million Stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Freemont Capital Pte Ltd lowered its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,950 shares during the quarter. MakeMyTrip comprises 7.1% of Freemont Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.3% in the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 30,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.24. The stock had a trading volume of 711,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,891. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.26. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $89.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie lowered MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

