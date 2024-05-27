Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) PT Raised to $141.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FNV. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.70.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV opened at $122.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00, a PEG ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.37 and a 200 day moving average of $114.54. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $151.63.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -57.43%.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.2% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 33.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

