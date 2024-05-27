Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.89.

F opened at $12.16 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.97.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $27,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

