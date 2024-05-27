FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the period. FMC comprises about 1.1% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $14,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of FMC by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 827.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC stock traded up $1.71 on Monday, hitting $61.76. 1,435,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $111.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $58.64.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.56.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

