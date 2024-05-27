First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.36.

Get First Horizon alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on First Horizon

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE:FHN opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $16.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,518,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,728,357 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 6,217.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,806,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $86,487,000. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 8,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,750 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in First Horizon by 807.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,487,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,709 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.