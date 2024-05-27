Financial Analysis: Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) & BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG)

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) and BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Vinci Partners Investments has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.1% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.3% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci Partners Investments 0 0 3 0 3.00 BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vinci Partners Investments and BKF Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Vinci Partners Investments presently has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.78%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than BKF Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and BKF Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci Partners Investments 50.51% 17.86% 12.07% BKF Capital Group 2.31% 1.25% 0.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and BKF Capital Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci Partners Investments $91.03 million 6.58 $44.19 million $0.81 13.74 BKF Capital Group $3.04 million 4.71 $2.24 million N/A N/A

Vinci Partners Investments has higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group.

Summary

Vinci Partners Investments beats BKF Capital Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About BKF Capital Group

BKF Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses in the United States. The company also provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions advisory, and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. It also manufactures and markets data storage system products and power solutions under the Qualstar brand name. BKF Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

