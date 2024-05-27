Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,737,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $259,509,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,633,000 after acquiring an additional 104,161 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 191.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,958,000 after acquiring an additional 73,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,072,000 after acquiring an additional 57,010 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $21,561,840. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO traded up $31.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,384.64. 171,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,235. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $745.45 and a one year high of $1,451.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.68, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,245.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,209.67.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,274.33.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

