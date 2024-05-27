Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is United Services Automobile Association’s 3rd Largest Position

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,345,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 650,366 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 3.0% of United Services Automobile Association’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $134,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.42. 12,212,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,398,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

