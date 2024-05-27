Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Position Decreased by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Exact Sciences comprises 3.5% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,711,000 after buying an additional 508,764 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,483,000 after purchasing an additional 192,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,308,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,360,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after acquiring an additional 659,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Daniel J. Levangie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, Director Daniel J. Levangie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 6,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $356,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,289,624 shares in the company, valued at $73,366,709.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,422 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.84. 6,014,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,367. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

