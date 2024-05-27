Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 937 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,190,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 136,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.69. 7,106,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,043,511. The company has a market cap of $132.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.11. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

