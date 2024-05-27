Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 245 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Act Two Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 245,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after acquiring an additional 26,842 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Sysco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,199,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,849,000 after buying an additional 41,250 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 565,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,367,000 after acquiring an additional 42,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SYY traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.95. 2,249,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,540. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.