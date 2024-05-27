Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $47,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE GS traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $461.18. 1,932,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,253. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $471.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.14. The stock has a market cap of $148.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

