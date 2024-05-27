Evermay Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.6% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,356,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,297,501. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $134.40 and a 52-week high of $205.88. The stock has a market cap of $576.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.52.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

