Evermay Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 11.5% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $486.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,555,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,188. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $489.99. The company has a market cap of $440.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $474.35 and a 200 day moving average of $452.95.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.