Evermay Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 180 EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 180 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EME. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in EMCOR Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $153,739,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 489.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,402,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EME traded up $8.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $398.69. 376,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,549. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.68. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.95 and a 1 year high of $400.57.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

