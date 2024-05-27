Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $373,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $532.15. 1,921,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,405,271. The company has a market cap of $459.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $535.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $518.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

