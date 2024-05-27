Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Buys 87,099 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 937,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,099 shares during the quarter. Kenvue accounts for about 2.7% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $20,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KVUE. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KVUE has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Kenvue stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.35. 24,363,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,856,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $26.74.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

