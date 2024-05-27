EQB (TSE:EQB) Given New C$98.00 Price Target at TD Securities

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s current price.

EQB has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered shares of EQB from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of EQB from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of EQB in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EQB from C$101.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC set a C$100.00 target price on EQB and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$101.78.

EQB Stock Performance

TSE:EQB traded down C$0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$83.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,030. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$85.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$85.28. EQB has a 1 year low of C$65.18 and a 1 year high of C$97.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%. The company had revenue of C$298.77 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that EQB will post 11.5759669 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

