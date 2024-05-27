EOS (EOS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $95.33 Million

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 27th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $946.57 million and $95.33 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000878 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001213 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001190 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,127,153,273 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,153,272 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.