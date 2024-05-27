Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives $64.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Envestnet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

In other Envestnet news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,188,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $39,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,867.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,188,871 shares in the company, valued at $221,968,274.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000.

NYSE:ENV opened at $69.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.38. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $324.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.85 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. Analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

