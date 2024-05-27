Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives $90.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several analysts recently commented on EHC shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EHC

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $84.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.21 and a 200 day moving average of $74.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $87.94.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,596.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,969,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,384,000 after buying an additional 1,389,275 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,424,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,178,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 22.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,974,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,914,000 after buying an additional 724,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,364,000 after buying an additional 709,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.