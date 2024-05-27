Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Position Trimmed by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,382 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Emerald worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Emerald by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Emerald during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Emerald during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Emerald in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerald by 99.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 130,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 64,892 shares during the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerald Price Performance

EEX stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,349. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Emerald ( NYSE:EEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter. Emerald had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.12%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Emerald from $8.40 to $8.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Emerald Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

