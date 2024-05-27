eCash Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One eCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $952.54 million and approximately $11.70 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, eCash has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,583.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.73 or 0.00706770 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00056368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00092458 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,707,264,048,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,707,273,423,092 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.