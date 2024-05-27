Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Takes $953,000 Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,381 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

NYSE AEM traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,124. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.33. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.