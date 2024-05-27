Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Sells 1,436 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC trimmed its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 19.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after acquiring an additional 907,743 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,357,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,307,000 after purchasing an additional 152,897 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in HealthEquity by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,831,000 after purchasing an additional 664,979 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,480,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,167,000 after purchasing an additional 96,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,466,000 after buying an additional 108,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

HealthEquity Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.27. The stock had a trading volume of 317,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,576. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.53. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $84.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,032.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,106,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,823 shares of company stock worth $5,482,975. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.