Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Purchases New Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in XPO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,947,000 after buying an additional 54,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,603,000 after acquiring an additional 67,797 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 12,894.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,002 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in XPO by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,258,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,976,000 after purchasing an additional 545,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in XPO by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,197,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,400,000 after purchasing an additional 147,868 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on XPO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.60.

XPO Stock Up 2.8 %

XPO stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,107. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.08. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.65 and a 52 week high of $130.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. XPO’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

