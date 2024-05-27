Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Makes New $5.25 Million Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 84,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,000. Xcel Energy accounts for 1.3% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.72. 2,016,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,077,894. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $65.62.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

