Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,461 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,157 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 748,295 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $66,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded up $1.98 on Monday, hitting $102.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,625,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.