Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Has $6.17 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for 1.5% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $9.12 on Monday, reaching $351.47. 2,669,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.04 and a 200-day moving average of $289.34. The company has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 976.33, a PEG ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

