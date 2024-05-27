Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Buys Shares of 80,707 Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 80,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GH. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $167,137,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,520,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,362,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 31.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,909,000 after acquiring an additional 292,888 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at about $8,248,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia acquired 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,972.34. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at $226,706.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

GH traded up $3.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,013,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $41.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.65). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.34% and a negative return on equity of 246.47%. The business had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

