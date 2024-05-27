DSM Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.80 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 451,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $159,841,000 after acquiring an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its position in Meta Platforms by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signify Wealth purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $241,143.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,715.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 886,466 shares of company stock valued at $438,582,433 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $12.44 on Friday, reaching $478.22. 12,024,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,801,451. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.17 and a 12 month high of $531.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.02. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

