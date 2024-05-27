DSM Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.00. 11,908,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,598,357. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $160.78.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

