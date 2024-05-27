Decred (DCR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.57 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $347.76 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.62 or 0.00030724 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.05 or 0.00091025 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012256 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $49,469.52 or 0.71514117 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,084,759 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.