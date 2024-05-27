CyberConnect (CYBER) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $39.62 Million

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. During the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. One CyberConnect token can now be purchased for about $9.43 or 0.00013455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberConnect has a market capitalization of $209.70 million and $39.62 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CyberConnect alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About CyberConnect

CyberConnect’s genesis date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,235,360 tokens. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. CyberConnect’s official website is cyber.co. The official message board for CyberConnect is buildoncyber.medium.com.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 99,999,999.99843472 with 22,235,360.34843472 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 9.31927191 USD and is up 4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $43,511,055.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberConnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberConnect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.