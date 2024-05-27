Crystalline Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO)

Crystalline Management Inc. reduced its position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Free Report) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,000 shares during the period. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition makes up about 1.4% of Crystalline Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Crystalline Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 252,464 shares during the period. Kim LLC raised its holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 790,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 302,581 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,422,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,412,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLAO traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $11.40. 50,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,368. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Company Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

