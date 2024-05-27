Crystalline Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA)

Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. Hudson Acquisition I makes up approximately 2.1% of Crystalline Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I by 433.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 133,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 108,721 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Acquisition I by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 204,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 113,303 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Acquisition I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUDA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.95. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,756. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84. Hudson Acquisition I Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $15.80.

Hudson Acquisition I Profile

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

