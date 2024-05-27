CORDA Investment Management LLC. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,244,000 after acquiring an additional 171,161 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after acquiring an additional 254,848 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,534,000 after acquiring an additional 254,175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.62. 574,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,243. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $184.34. The stock has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.