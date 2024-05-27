Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 184,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,334,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in AppLovin by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 116,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 68,822 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 4,805.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,402,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,099,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,371,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,722,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,624,224 in the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on APP. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

AppLovin Trading Up 3.6 %

APP traded up $2.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,051,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.85. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

