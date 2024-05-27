Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 83,771 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 83,771 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 5.3% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $96,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.57, for a total transaction of $423,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,275 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,091.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,919 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.30, for a total transaction of $22,973,275.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.57, for a total transaction of $423,150.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,275 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,091.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 809,054 shares of company stock valued at $401,166,117 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META traded up $12.44 on Monday, hitting $478.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,024,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,476,807. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $249.17 and a one year high of $531.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $484.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

