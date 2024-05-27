Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Reduces Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 904.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $58.86. 902,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $69.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 126.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC cut their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.32.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

