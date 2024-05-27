Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 457,933 Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 457,933 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,859,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 0.33% of Tripadvisor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115,807 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,807,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,084,674 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $200,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,706 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter worth $19,626,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.18.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Tripadvisor stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.89. 1,716,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,055. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 119.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

