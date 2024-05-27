Compound Market Cap Hits $537.50 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. In the last week, Compound has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $537.50 million and approximately $28.90 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for about $64.57 or 0.00093828 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00031511 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00012304 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,469.52 or 0.71514117 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,323,827 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,248,557.86688975 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 62.93791165 USD and is down -3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 496 active market(s) with $34,482,398.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.