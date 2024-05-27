Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHWY. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Chewy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $16.57 on Thursday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 207.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Chewy had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $104,485.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,760.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $104,485.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,760.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $124,628.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,732.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,363. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Chewy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,482,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,748,000 after buying an additional 2,654,376 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,604,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,269 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Chewy by 127.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,717,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,328,000 after purchasing an additional 963,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,188,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 695,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

