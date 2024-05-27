Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Reduced by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.10.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,477,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,141,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $290.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.61. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

